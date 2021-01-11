Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com put together a list over the weekend of Chris Jericho’s donations to United States President Donald Trump during 2020.

Jim Cornette, who is not a support of Trump, took to Twitter to give his reaction:

“Looks like someone has too much money. Hmmmm, give money to crippled children, cancer research, abused animals? Naw, let’s give more than some people make per year to a criminal lunatic to help him shame the country & cause folks to die from disease & violence, that’s it!”