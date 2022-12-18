William Regal is leaving AEW, and he’s on his way back to WWE as he wants to be in WWE and work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT.

Regal recently defended his behavior in storyline about helping MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated that he was no longer required by the BCC in a backstage pre-recorded video interview and was trying to teach them one more lesson. This was done to write him off television.

“Even Regal was not up to making this make sense. He was like, ‘I realize the Blackpool Combat Club didn’t need me but I needed to show them why they didn’t need me,’ and at one point in there he destroyed every bit of credibility he had. He uttered the phrase ‘Wheeler Yuta can be the best wrestler in the world’ and immediately heads all over the globe exploded.”

Quotes via 411 Mania