Jim Cornette is skeptical that Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed will remain featured attractions in AEW. Discussing The New Level on his official channel, he argued that a change of promotion does not necessarily expand a wrestler’s public profile.

Cornette said he did not expect the team’s arrival to significantly change AEW’s business. His assessment concerned what might happen after the initial attention around the move, rather than an announced creative plan.

Summing up that prediction, Cornette questioned how long it would take for them to become “just another cog in the flywheel of AEW.”

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