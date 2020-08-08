Jim Cornette On Dixie Carter Hiring Vince Russo In TNA, How Jeff Jarrett Handled Creative and more

Famous wrestling personality and former NWA commentator Jim Cornette spoke about his time in TNA on the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, which included Cornette critiquing Dixie Carter. Highlights are below.

Criticizes Dixie for hiring Vince Russo:

Dixie had talent she liked. And I’m not saying that in an inappropriate way. She thought that Hernandez, and she was correct in this, should be a Latino Mexican superstar at one point. I fully agreed with that. Unfortunately for Hernandez? She’d [Dixie] picked an idiot to write her show [Vince Russo] who didn’t know how to get that guy over. And when I left? That was the end of that [Hernandez’s run], because he [Russo] didn’t understand it.

How Jeff Jarrett did a good job at balancing the work:

Dixie was responsible for creative in terms of who she hired to be in charge of it. And Jeff Jarrett to his credit, while he was there was able to balance most of the bullsh*t out with actual sh*t that made sense. OR, wouldn’t harm talent when you presented him with a better way to do it.

Whether Dixie sat in our production meetings:

Dixie may have sat in on a few production meetings, not that many. Sometimes she wasn’t there at television and other times she would get there right before taping started. She’d be flying in from somewhere, she’d get there just in time to get her makeup done to go out in front of the fans and take post pictures holding the TNA title belt. But if you had a creative question, or if I did? I went to Jeff Jarrett.

