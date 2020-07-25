Jim Cornette On How He Wanted To Originally Book Kane

During his appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jim Cornette spoke on how he would have booked Kane differently upon his debut. Here’s what he had to say:

I thought, so Halloween is one of my favorite horror movies and Michael Myers to me was so cool and Undertaker was already doing the sit up and the mannerisms and I thought now if we did the original videos of Kane where you’re looking through the eyeholes of the mask and you hear the breath. And maybe you’re looking and you see the pictures and clippings of the Undertaker in a room and he’s been obsessing over the Undertaker. That was my original idea, but they went with the red superhero outfit.