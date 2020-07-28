Jim Cornette On If Vince McMahon Cared About The Sid/Arn Anderson Stabbing Incident

During a recent episode of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Cornette spoke on the Sid/Arn Anderson scissors incident and why Vince ignored it when deciding to bring Sid to the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

No! ‘Well, we don’t know what happened over there, that’s another company.’ I’m like, ‘What the fuck?’

All I know is, Arn Anderson didn’t instigate it. He didn’t instigate it in the bar. He told Sid to shut the fuck up after Arn had had a few cocktails, and he has done that to a lot of people, and made him look like an idiot because Arn verbally can do that. But Arn was in his room when Sid went knocking on his door to continue it and Sid went with the fucking chair leg so that to me puts him in the wrong. They were Arn’s scissors but Arn grabbed them as a defensive mechanism and got stabbed Sid first before Sid took them away because he had the drop on Arn when Arn opened the door and he came around the side with the chair leg. So fuck Sid, to be quiet honest.