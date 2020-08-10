Jim Cornette On What Talent Thought Of Shawn Michaels

During a recent episode of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette spoke on the general feeling that other talent had towards Shawn Michaels during his heyday with The Kliq. Here’s what he had to say:

They respected the guy because he was a great performer even under those conditions when he wanted to be, but he was a fucking asshole, and the people who were in his group, The Kliq, put up with it, and everybody else who wasn’t thought he was a piece of shit.

