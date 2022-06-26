Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics during his Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette spoke about AEW President Tony Khan. Although Cornette is highly critical of the promotion, he did give Khan a lot of praise for the way he handled Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest as he told Hardy he could stay in AEW if he went to rehab and Hardy did. The AEW star is currently suspended.

“Well that’s probably the most professionally he’s handled anything yet. So good for Tony [Khan] and good for Jeff [Hardy] for being open for it at this point. It’s probably how he got asked also, I can see Tony Khan asking somebody to do something more nicely than John Laurinaitis.”

