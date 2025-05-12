All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter today to celebrate Mother’s Day by showing some of the talent and their mothers together.

MJF posted a picture of his mother with a sign alleging that he forgot to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day. He captioned his post with,

“I didn’t forget.

I just didn’t.”

I didn’t forget. I just didn’t. pic.twitter.com/eJZCqwsr3L — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 11, 2025

Jim Cornette has responded to a fake press release circulating online that falsely claims he has been banned from all AEW events.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran wrestling personality dismissed the phony statement, saying:

“It’s cute, and somebody mocked it up to look like one of their official press releases… People gloss over things; they don’t read with attention — they just scan for words they like.”

Cornette has been an outspoken critic of AEW, frequently targeting the work of prominent talents such as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and other long-standing figures in the company.

And finally, Kevin Knight is the featured guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check that out below: