Jim Cornette recently explained why WWE rings sounded different from WCW rings and revealed that he once pushed Vince McMahon to change WWE’s ring design because he felt wrestlers were taking unnecessary punishment.

Cornette described the old WWF rings as significantly different from the rings commonly used throughout the wrestling territories and later in WCW.

“The old WWF rings were made with these giant sheets of like not even raw plywood. They had no give, no bend. And they had the big spring in the middle, which is the classic hallmark of an old-fashioned northeastern ring.”

“The spring didn’t do [__]. You could drive an 18-wheeler over that spring. It wouldn’t bend.”

“The boards didn’t go all the way across the old WWF rings, which is what leads to having no give. They were the big plates that only went halfway across. I mean, you could have used it for a stage.”

Cornette contrasted that with the rings used in WCW and throughout much of the South.

“Coming from the south where they had the rings like the Triple A ring or the old WCW ring, not only is there a metal undercarriage that goes all the way across, there’s metal cross beams that go all the way across in both directions.”

“That way when you hit the plywood or the 2×12 boards, whichever the flooring of the ring is, it bows down and those metal beams hit each other. That’s what makes that bam.”

“That’s also what gives it some give because you have a suspension ring instead of something with supports all the way across it where it doesn’t have room to give in the middle.”

Cornette said the issue eventually became serious enough that he brought it directly to Vince McMahon.

“I got him to change the ring because I told Vince, I said, ‘We got the worst rings in the business. These guys are killing themselves.'”

He explained that WWE’s roster had evolved from larger stars who rarely bumped to a generation of wrestlers taking punishment every night.

“They went from Hulk Hogan and Andre and big guys that didn’t take bumps to Michaels and Bret and all these other guys that are killing themselves on his [__] frying pan ring.”

Cornette recalled McMahon defending the rings at first.

“Vince, of course, ‘We have the cleanest rings.'”

“Yeah, you got the cleanest rings, but you don’t have the best bumping rings.”

To help make his case, Cornette located an older ring that used the suspension-ring design he preferred and brought engineers to inspect it.

“I found an old spot show ring that somebody had in Massachusetts.”

“I had the engineers come and say, ‘This is the way it’s supposed to go, right? So you got the give here.'”

“I said, ‘The ring you’re looking at, a guy bought from somebody in North Carolina 40 years ago. He’s left it set up in his backyard in Massachusetts.'”

According to Cornette, WWE eventually implemented the suspension-ring concept but another issue soon emerged.

“They modified it, built it. The first time they set it up, they couldn’t get the ring post to square up, but they got the idea of the suspension ring down.”

Cornette then pointed to longtime WWE producer Kevin Dunn as the reason the ring’s signature sound was later reduced.

“Then Kevin Dunn stuck his [__] nose in and said the noise was too loud and it would throw the microphones off.”

“They went through and they put blankets in between the cross beams so it wouldn’t make the bam.”

Cornette admitted that the quieter sound has bothered him ever since.

“It has always since day one driven me crazy that you can take the biggest bump in a WWF ring and it’ll sound like poof.”

“But you take a bump in a real wrestling ring and it sounds like bam.”

“That’s the way it’s supposed to sound for the people in the building.”

“The sound makes part of the ambiance.”

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