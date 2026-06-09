Jim Cornette recently discussed WWE Raw’s move to Netflix and the ongoing debate surrounding viewership figures, admitting that he no longer enjoys following wrestling ratings the way he once did.

Cornette said the constant changes in how ratings and viewership are reported have made it difficult to compare modern numbers to those from previous eras.

“All the fun has been taken out of the ratings for me just because they just decided to start changing them all.”

“Well, some people didn’t like those so we’ll change them the other way. Well, they don’t like that. Well, we’ll change them again.”

Cornette argued that the numerous reporting methods have made the entire discussion more confusing than ever.

“Meanwhile, Netflix and the number one streaming show in Poughkeepsie and all of this other [__], it’s taking all the fun out of it for me.”

“It’s a bunch of gaga.”

The conversation centered around Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez debating reports that approximately 700,000 people may be watching WWE Raw live in the United States on Netflix.

Cornette said he finds those numbers difficult to believe.

“I already find this very hard to believe since goddamn the show has never dropped below a million viewers regardless of what it was on.”

“Now Dave is trying to say it’s down around, well conveniently that’s around where AEW is, so he can try to make this a horse race.”

Cornette acknowledged that streaming has changed viewing habits, making appointment television less important than it once was.

“Here’s the one problem now is that you can just start watching the show and watch it from the beginning whenever you want.”

“Between DVR and streaming, there’s no appointment viewing.”

“There’s no urgency to, ‘Oh my God, I got to get home by 8:00. I’m gonna have a wreck if I don’t get home by 8 o’clock. I got to see the show.'”

Even so, Cornette questioned whether Raw’s audience could realistically be as low as some estimates suggest.

“You can’t tell me that the WWE program that started it all, Raw, the flagship of the thing, on that big a platform with that history of always having some level of millions of viewers is doing less or the same or a little bit more than the NXT show on the CW network.”

Cornette also believes WWE likely lost some viewers after moving exclusively to streaming, but not nearly enough to justify the numbers being discussed.

“I don’t think they gained any appreciable new fans.”

“I think they probably lost some like you said because they just didn’t want to [__] with a streaming service.”

“But they didn’t lose anywhere near 65%.”

He concluded by saying wrestling fans have historically found ways to watch the programming they care about regardless of platform.

“Wrestling fans have always found a way to watch the show if they wanted to watch the show.”

“If the people were already watching Raw, they would have probably kept watching Raw.”

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