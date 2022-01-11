Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including the recent WWE releases on his Drive Thru podcast.

Those let go included William Regal, Scott Armstrong, Road Dogg, George Carroll, Cathy Corino (Allison Danger), Timothy Thatcher, Hideki Suzuki from the Diamond Mine stable, and Danny Burch.

The legendary pro wrestling manager had this to say about Joe being let go:

“He wrestled just fine, never wrestled again (after the match with Kross), and now they fire him again. This guy can’t be a coach? This guy can’t be a trainer? He’s done commentary, he’s well-spoken, plus he could still go in the ring ’cause he just had a match with Karrion Kross, what, six months ago.” “He knows how to work with younger guys and he’s impeccable in the ring for his gimmick. But they can’t find anyway, in the WWE, to utilize Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose has a helicopter and Joe Gacy has a stooge.”

