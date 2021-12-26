Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including AEW on his Drive Thru podcast.

During it, the legendary pro wrestling manager talked about how he wants to see AEW President Tony Khan let go of lesser-known names while also bringing in bigger named talent.

“So what [Khan’s] going to have to do is what Cary Silkin had to do one time in ROH and have a come to Jesus meeting about whether he wants to have a real company, and free up some money to hire some new talent that the WWE seems to want to hand them on a silver platter.” “Get rid of some of the drek that makes his company look like the amateur hour, or whether he wants to keep running a Make A Wish and employ everybody because he doesn’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings.” “Then f*cking find a cure for cancer and contribute to some handicapped children! Don’t give bad indie outlaw wrestlers making 5 times what they made because they are not worth it. This is not Make A Wish.”

