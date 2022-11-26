Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about the reports regarding WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin potentially wrestling again at WrestleMania 39.

The current WWE regime led by Triple H wants Austin to wrestle again, but Austin has stated that he’s just getting in better shape. Cornette shared he thinks Austin Theory would be the right opponent for him.

“Well, you don’t want a legends match because then, nobody wants any of the other guys that you mentioned necessarily to lose either. Nobody wants to see Austin lose. You got to put him against somebody younger. You can’t put him against somebody that you want to, you know, build as a main event attraction because you’ve got to beat him but you want somebody in a position to be elevated by the interaction.”

“And I think it might be stretching to say something like Austin Theory because, you know, he’s got all the time in the world to do something else later on. And we’ll talk about that maybe later in the programme now they’ve torn him all the way down now they’ve said okay, now we’ll restart him the way we want to, they’ve got to undo everything first before they can start anything.”

“I mean, like you said with Owens It was perfect because he’s a guy that can move he can talk more importantly and you know whether he wins or loses is immaterial to his career but he was you know, in a better place because the interaction with Austin I think, that’s the kind of guy you gotta [use]. You don’t want Austin against another legend, who’s going to do the job? That’s why when they said everybody wants the Sting versus Undertaker. Well, how would you have felt whenever one of the guys lost?”