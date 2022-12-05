In a recent social post, Colten Gunn indicated that Jungle Boy’s success depended on who he hung out with. Perry had been feuding with Colten’s brother Austin on social media when he posted the comment about Jungle Boy and AEW President Tony Khan.

“i guess if we changed with the bucks and stayed up until 6 am with the boss we could get a spot too”

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on this during his Jim Cornette Experience.

“So now what’s happening over there is that since the floodgates have been opened, and everybody has just decided they can air their dirty laundry in public as far as who gets along in the locker room and who doesn’t. And it’s now pretty much an established fact from reports from first-person accounts from talent both there and that have departed.” “Apparently, it’s easier to get booked on the big shows if you stay up all night with Tony Khan and do some of his drugs. These are the comments that have been made by people. Remember Big Swole said Tony Khan fired me after he smoke my weed, I thought we were friends. And now here is the [thing], and I love The Gunn Boys, you know I do, but here’s the preliminary guys at this point coming out and said ‘well, yeah, you know, if you stay up all night with the boss and dress in [The Young Bucks’] locker room, you’ll get booked on a pay-per-view. That’s why we’re sitting home. That’s why FTR is in Mexico or somewhere.”

