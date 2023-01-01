Kevin Owens teamed with John Cena to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. This was Cena’s first match since SummerSlam 2021.

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the match happening on an episode of SmackDown instead of saving it for a PLE event on his Jim Cornette Experience.

“Well, not for a pay-per-view, what pay-per-views are there now? Well, but at the same time, I mean, priorities are switching. I’m not saying what pay-per-views are there. I’m saying everybody pays per view on the Peacock along with viewing 7 million other f*cking things. It’s not that, this is not the UFC, it’s not pro wrestling anymore. It’s not the big fight, the big match, we’re gonna pay $50 to see the two biggest stars in the world f*cking collide in this epic fight.”

Cornette continued by noting he wished other WWE shows had more stars.

“It’s FOX is paying us more than we’re probably getting from Peacock or from this part of Peacock or whatever the f*ck. Let’s see what we can do for the ratings. And it’s also when we can get John Cena. So in this case, yes, their rights are going to be renegotiated coming up, as everybody’s been talking about in the next year, year and a half. This is what it is now, network television.” “And I wish they would start treating the rest of Smackdown and maybe even goddamn Raw, like a pay-per-view, or network television, or we got to have some stars, we got to have a little more variety, we got to bring some big guns in, we got to have better matches and et cetera et cetera.” “But as Cena and Owens against Zayn and Reigns. See it just, it almost even makes it, Zayn and Reigns. That’s gonna be a heck of a match because Owens’ and f*cking Sami’s d**ks are gonna be hard for weeks leading into that because they love working with each other more than they love breathing.” “And Cena doesn’t want to embarrass himself, and Roman Reigns is the big dog, so that it’s gonna be f*cking good. And what will the story be coming out of it? So I think they’ve done good, they’ve done good for themselves there.”

