WWE and AEW have two very different ways of doing business, especially now with Vince McMahon no longer in charge of creative while Triple H has taken over and Tony khan still running things in AEW.

Jungle Boy found himself in an online spat with the Gunn Club. Colten and Austin Gunn after AEW Full Gear. The Gunn’s said that maybe they would have a spot on the card if they ” changed with the Bucks and stayed up until 6am with the boss.”

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on this on his Jim Cornette Experience.

“Is this a good thing for Tony’s public perception as the owner and operator manipulator and Booker and boss and chief bottle washer of this whole company. If the guy’s can just willy nilly say on Twitter or out in public in front of God and everybody Yeah, Tony goes out and parties with all the guys and they do this and that and they stay up all night and you know, if you’re in that clique, then you get preferential treatment. And even if they’re not getting preferential treatment, because they’re in that clique, you’ve still established that the boss is staying up all night partying with the f*cking guys. And I mean, I know Vince McMahon was noted in the 80s for going to a few adult entertainment establishments with some of the boys. But I don’t think he was out there with f*cking Harvey Wippleman smoking a joint and you know, back in the f*cking mid Hudson Civic Centre in Poughkeepsie. So I, again, you just have to wonder what in the flying f*ck control that he has or thinks he has or would like to have or how he thinks he’s going to get it. When everybody on the roster can just say oh, yeah, you’re the boss’s dude, so f*ck you.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes