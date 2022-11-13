Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about Jeff Jarrett joining AEW as an on-screen talent and behind the scenes as the company’s new Director of Business Development.

“As much as I like Jeff Jarrett’s work, even though he’s in good shape at his age, better shape than most people are at any age. Goddamn, they don’t need him in the ring at this point, they need him in the office. But if he’s going to be in the office he shouldn’t come out doing angles busting people open and promising body bags. But Punk returned who was, again, I’ll give each man their proper respect.”

“CM Punk didn’t grow up in the wrestling business and didn’t f*cking start his own promotion multiple times like Jeff did. But Jeff honestly has never been in a position as money drawing talent to what CM Punk was. So Punk came and did bring business, did bring pay-per-view buys, did bring house show gates, did bid bring ratings, and they still couldn’t get close to the WWE.”

“Jeff Jarrett is not going to bring the numbers in those categories that Punk did as a wrestler. Jeff Jarrett should have been brought in as a guy who again has dealt with every goddamn wrestler in some fashion or another and has been in business for the last 25 or 30 years. And whether some people don’t like him or not, he knows how to f*cking [run a business].”