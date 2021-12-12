On a recent episode of ‘The Jim Cornette Experience’, the legendary manager spoke about Adam Cole’s run in AEW thus far.

Cornette started out by praising the former WWE NXT Champion.

“Adam Cole was one of the best performers in the world in NXT. I looked forward to his matches and interviews, and now he is doing bad skits with jobbers and mascots. Adam, I don’t know if you are embarrassed to be doing what you are doing with interacting with these clowns, but you should be!” “They [AEW] have completely wasted Adam Cole. I just saw something that said that Kyle O’Reilly is not going to resign with NXT, and they have already got Fish. the only thing, and they better hurry, because if they reform The Undisputed Era, this fanbase would especially love it that this group in their swimming pool. That can be the only thing that can rehab poor Adam Cole from being seen as one of these silly f*cking play children, and they better do it quick.”

Cornette noted that his problem is with the people surrounding Cole on television.

“[…] The special comes off real quick, and people start to see through it. It’s not like it was a secret that Adam Cole is not that big, but he is getting away with it, he had the personality, the talent, and the promo forcefulness, he meant it like he was serious, and he had backup. Now the only backup he has is children that he is playing with. Then a bunch of jobbers come out and act with his children friends, and they do fake sh*t on tv that nobody wants to see. It’s been over 2 years, and still the play kicking of the shins. F*cking hell, come up with another joke!”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription