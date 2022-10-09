Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience, including the backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara at the October 5th edition of Dynamite.

Andrade claimed in an interview that Guevara complained that he had been hit too hard during a match between the pair. They later exchanged words on social media. They were spoken to by AEW officials the night before the fight and they both promised there wouldn’t be issues. A fight broke out, which saw Andrade throw punches at his rival, who didn’t fight back. Andrade was sent home.

The legendary wrestling manager said Andrade El Idolo should have been booted from the company before now:

“He [Tony Khan] should have fired him [Andrade] before. I can’t believe that once a year, at least, Tony has not sat down and looked at his talent roster and looked at the contributions or lack thereof that some were making, and look at the bloated nature of the nobodies that he just has everywhere and look at the people that, [they] couldn’t sell pussy on a troop train much less goddamn have a great wrestling match.” “And it’s just an indie darling that was of the moment and somebody got you know, f*cking hysterical and signed him up and clear everybody out once a year. Go up and down your entire roster contracts coming up. People on per nights, who do we f*cking need? Who do we not need? Who’s worked out? Who’s just f*cking hanging around and who’s not worth a sh*t?” “Okay, these contracts they’re going to be due in six months, but I shouldn’t have signed them to begin with. So these guys are the ones that are going to be putting everybody over trying to get some other people f*cking over whatever. But he hasn’t done housecleaning in three years. A couple of the people that really f*cked up bad like that f*cking Jimmy Havoc and [Joey Janela] and whatever they were allowed to matriculate out.”

