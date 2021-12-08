On a recent episode of ‘The Jim Cornette Experience’, the legendary manager spoke about the state of AEW. During it, he made it known that he thinks AEW is a lot easier to watch than WWE.

“No wonder the fine folks in WWE can’t figure out what is going on, because this programme [Dynamite] is so much easier to watch than theirs. It’s more exciting than theirs in the good stuff. This show is much more like pro-wrestling than anything that WWE is producing. “Now that they have talent in AEW, whereas before they were short on that. You can’t watch a WWE show anymore, you just have to acknowledge that this is boring, the other stuff at least is more exciting.”

Cornette talked about how several contracts will be expiring in 2022 and certain wrestlers should be let go.

“The good thing is, it’s almost been three years, and some of these contracts are coming up. One would have to think that we will, I mean someone already sent in a tweet saying we haven’t seen Jelly [Joey Janella] in months, we haven’t seen Sonny Kiss in months “Even if he is not making a public announcement like the WWE does ‘We wish them well in their future endeavours…’ because we just fired their ass, it’s turning over. We haven’t seen those people in a very long time and probably never will again, thankfully. Because now there is talent in.”

Cornette wants to see AEW get rid of the Young Bucks, who he refers to as the ‘Hardly Boyz.’ It should be noted the Young Bucks just signed extensions with the company through 2024.

“If there is some way that we can reignite the interest in the part of the WWE in the part of the Hardly Boyz, so that they would make a big offer, and The Hardly Boyz could accept it. Well I heard they re-signed, but they can go and do comedy in fantasy land, and we can have a wrestling show if they just get rid of The Hardly Boyz. But Tony is personal friends with them, and even if he knows at this point, he doesn’t want to tell them that they f*cked up his company for the last two years. We are just getting the chance to see what it could be without their influence. “[Would losing Jericho and The Bucks hurt AEW?] I don’t see how. The people are going to come that like AEW, regardless of who is on the card, because they like AEW. It’s like an ECW thing. But no, the match quality would go drastically up if we didn’t have to see The Hardly Boyz all the time. And Jericho, we wouldn’t have to see him latching onto the guys that can still go and trying to sap all of the interest off of them, that would make a better show as well. If they lost Danielson, they lost Punk, it would hurt. Jericho and The Hardly Boys, eh.”

