Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including on Cody Rhodes during his Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette spoke about how he thinks Vince McMahon views Cody Rhodes now that he is back in WWE.

“This is the atmosphere for Cody Rhodes, he’s a sports entertainer and the entrance, the Cody countdown and the presentation for this audience, and he’s so well spoken,” said Cornette. “Right now, he is Vince McMahon’s dream of a talent. He looks good, he wears a suit, he dresses up, you can push him as a star, and he goes out and he delivers verbally, and he can work.”

H/T to SportsKeeda for the transcription