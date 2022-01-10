Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including AEW on his Drive Thru podcast.

During it, the legendary pro wrestling manager talked about his belief that Dan Lambert’s character has run out of steam:

“I hate to say it because I liked him when he started, but Dan Lambert has run out of gas, bad. […] Lambert was good for the first few weeks because it was off the top of his head and saying things like we would say because he is a long-time wrestling fan. [Things like] ‘this sh*t is stupid, silly boring, and fake, all these kids are playing.’” “It wasn’t new material, but it was mostly what he felt, and he had some emotion when he said it. Then they carried it on, and even though Jericho finished it off when they beat up Dan and left him laying, they still carried it on into that goofy match where they beat up Lambert again.”

Cornette also knocked him for Lambert admitting in an interview that he is just playing a character and doesn’t mean everything he says.

“He is still around, and now, not only have they taken all the heat off, but he did an interview with one of the sites where he said ‘Well a lot of that stuff I say, I really believe.’ A lot of it? He admitted he was employed by AEW, so that finished it off.” “And now, Dan, you are reciting your memorised script, it sounds as phoney as a football bat. You are reciting verbiage, there’s less feeling in it now than when you started. He got heat at the start because he told the truth and a lot of the things that the fans didn’t want to hear, and it sounded like he meant it.” “But after several weeks of getting beaten up, admitting to playing a character and writing a script, it’s not good anymore. And now they are trying to put him in the position of trying to get Cody cheered, which not even Genghis Khan and Atilla The Hun could accomplish these days.”

