AEW wrote William Regal off television after MJF attacked him. This happened after Regal helped MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear. Regal is on his way out of the company as he’s returning to WWE next month.

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about his belief that Bryan Danielson should be MJF’s next big title contender to get revenge for Regal.

“Obviously the next major opponent and it makes perfect sense is Danielson. He just, you know, MJF just laid waste to Regal so Danielson would be natural. And also those matches I’m sure would be very good and I don’t think Danielson would be as hard to work with mentally or physically as most of the other people that you know, you could choose from. Having said that, that is indeed the problem and you mentioned you know, booking Flair, booking and a heel, you know, champion.” “You’ve got to have strong babyfaces which is what when Ric Flair was a heel and remember The Four Horsemen they always had [strong babyfaces]. And just the fact that, again I’m not knocking Ricky Starks, but to this point, he has not been portrayed at the single main event World Title level. They just had him win a tournament, and I’m not saying he shouldn’t get an opportunity but that’s not an answer for him. Ricky Starks is not the equivalent of Sting in 1989, right? Not in his presentation at this point.”

“And this is the one obvious babyface, Danielson is the guy that just came out and had to f*cking tell that tale of sorrow and woe and switch heel in front of half the crowd the other day on TV but at least yes they will get behind him in this incident for you know, going for revenge for his lordship.” “But besides Danielson who’s been portrayed at a main event level, who obviously has a long history and track record and respect from the fans, that’s a money matchup that’s pay-per-view. Ricky Starks isn’t, not because of his talent because of his presentation. Mox, nobody wants Moxley again please God no. And explain to me who their other main event babyfaces are. Does anybody want to see MJF against twinkle toes? God please tell me no, please please tell me no.”

