Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on Jeff Hardy’s WWE departure on a recent installment of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

Last week, WWE released Hardy after he was sent home. He looked sluggish and left through the crowd during a match at a live event. Hardy reportedly declined WWE’s offer to get help and go to rehab.

Cornette doesn’t think it’s a good idea for AEW to sign Hardy when his 90-day-non-compete clause expires:

“Now here’s the question. Obviously, everyone is thinking ‘Oh now we will get The Hardy Boyz reunited.’ [in AEW]. Seriously do you think [that]? I know everyone wants that to happen, but right now that would be ridiculous.” “Even Tony Khan has to realise that yes short term it would be a huge pop, but if you don’t address the problem he had before, is he going to have it in another place? Is it because it would be a lower pressure environment, well sometimes a lower pressure environment brings out bad habits instead of hindering them. Or would it be a low-pressure environment that he would be happy in and these things wouldn’t happen?” “The point is, you’ve got to think twice because you are taking a chance. If you were to think that he would hop over to AEW, and any of these things we have mentioned would happen there, then they would look like complete f*cking idiots.”

