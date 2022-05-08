Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including Jade Cargill on his Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette believes the TBS Champion is the best champion in AEW.

“Ok who are the champions, Let’s see. “Hangman” Adam Page, I’m sorry, and I’ve met this guy in ROH 10 years ago when he was starting out. And I have mentioned before what great potential he had. That ought to be an omnibus one day, going from he’s got a ton of potential to oh sh*t, he hasn’t gotten any better, doesn’t have a tonne of personality and they made him the World Champion, and he ain’t ready for it.

But he ranks as the worst major promotion World Champion in history, not because of his work, but because of his aura, personality and the build to get him there. The fact that there’s 5 or 6 guys are more over than he is and he is the World Champion. How low can we go? It’s a failure.

[Co-host Brian Last asks if Jade Cargill is a better champion] Well she is undefeated, she is dominant, she looks great. She is still green but she is acting like a World Champion.

The Tag Team Champions are the 4th or 5h best in the company, FTR is obviously better, even The Hardly Boyz are more over. [Sammy Guevara] I mean Sammy is a better worker than Jade, but is he a better champion? Thunder Rosa is the Women’s Champion, but since Jade is the one on the roster with the big push, the big record and the constant television time, Jade Cargill as the TBS Champion is more important than the Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. So yeah, the best AEW Champion is Jade Cargill.”