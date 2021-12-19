Jim Cornette wasn’t a fan of a recent segment on AEW Dynamite where Malakai Black sprayed his black mist at Julia Hart, who was alongside The Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr) while they were being interviewed.

The lights went off then on to reveal Black’s arrival. The legendary manager talked about this on his Jim Cornette Experience.

“Tony Schiavone is now there with Griff, Brian, and Julia, she’s just a cute, adorable little thing, cuter than a brand new speckled puppy. However, again, Tony asks Griff a question, Griff says 2 words and then the lights go out. When the lights come on, Malakai Black has appeared there in front of them, I would estimate about 6 feet in front of them. And he blows the mist at Julia Hart, but he is too far away, and it doesn’t get there.”

“She screams and sells it anyway, and drops to her knees in pain while the lights go out. Then the lights come back on and Malakai has disappeared, and they have left poor Brian Pillman next to her and kneeling next to her, with nothing else to say other than ‘Somebody get somebody!’ That’s a quote folks.”

“Who is producing this? Who is doing the walkthrough? Who didn’t tell Brian Pillman how to react? Who didn’t have referees, security, or doctors ready to run in? Who didn’t tell Malakai Black again to get closer to his victims? The mist will not go that far. Who? Who – is the question I have – thought that this segment was a good idea?”

“[…]This was as phoney as a football bat. Every time that Malakai Black does this he gets less over, because he doesn’t know how to do it and no one is explaining to him how to do it, and they are not selling it afterwards. Either get it right or don’t do it.”