Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including Bray Wyatt on his Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette believes if Wyatt would ever join AEW and portray his The Fiend gimmick then he would get booed out of the building.

“What do you do to a guy in the wrestling business after you’ve f*cking burned him alive on national television? He’s pretty much done. He’s going to start over somewhere, doing something if he wants to stay in the wrestling business. And nobody’s going to give him seven figures a year to start over and do something different. And The Fiend would be roundly booed out of the building in AEW.”

“Maybe the guy Bray Wyatt, they’d love him. They can’t do The Fiend. The fans wouldn’t like it and they don’t have the budget. They ain’t going to pay Bray Wyatt millions of dollars to try something from scratch. So, he’s in a little bit of a pickle.”