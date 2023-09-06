Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about Tony Khan’s decision to fire CM Punk following his AEW All In physical altercation with Jack Perry. Cornette believes Punk leaving AEW works out best for him.

“So again if Perry hadn’t f*cking mouthed off and just gone and done his garbage pre-show match, then nothing would have happened. And if nothing would have happened, then Punk would be on the pay-per-view in the United Center in Chicago and people wouldn’t be f*cking all over Twitter and all over Chicago and all over the wrestling world going Tony Khan is a f*cking dickless pussy.

“He’s brought this on himself and I said at the top of the thing, sometimes the bad guys win. It’s actually it’s a win for everybody except the fans and Tony. Punk doesn’t have to put up with these f*cking children anymore. He’s old, he’s tired, he’s hurting. He works with children. Well, you don’t have to work with children. You don’t have to get hurt anymore from working with the children. He’ll still be old. And maybe you’ll get better sleep. So he’s going to improve his situation.”