Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including Jeff Jarrett during his Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette spoke about how he thinks WWE bringing Jarrett back as the Senior Vice President of Live Events is a stroke of genius:

“Jeff Jarrett has been named – and rightfully so – and this is probably the most brilliant thing that they’ve done in a long time, Jeff Jarrett has been named the Senior Vice President of Live Events.”

“He is in charge now of promoting – and live events, folks, remember that takes into account the television tapings also because TV tapings are live events in the place that they’re happening. Who better, who else in the world today has not only still the passion for it and the love for it, but the knowledge of it to be able to promote live wrestling events.”

“With Jeff, who has more experience probably anybody [else], not only the companies he started but growing up in the business and all the other things that he’s into because he’s got that drive, whether it be the minor league baseball or whatever the f*ck. He talks to people, he finds ways to put sh*t together. If he can assemble his own team or whip some of them into shape, I would suggest to you that, regardless of whether the sh*t product gets any better or not, they’ll have a lot more people in the buildings.”