Jim Cornette gave a harsh reaction to a recent opinion made by Ryback.

The former WWE star responded to a message to the WWE on FOX Twitter account, which is where he noted that he sees WWE titles as props.

Cornette saw the take and gave his own by writing the following on Twitter:

“Another disrespectful piece of sh*t–AKA @Ryback –who would never have been allowed in the business before it all went to Hell. Hey Fat Guy, if you’d said this in public 30 years ago, your fellow “entertainers” would have kicked the shit out of you & rightfully so. F*ck you.”