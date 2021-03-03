Last week it was reported that Jim Crockett Jr, who is best known for his time promoting Mid-Atlantic wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s, was in grave condition.

His liver and kidneys are both said to be failing. Dave Meltzer addressed Crockett’s health on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I don’t have a lot of details but from what I understand he took himself off dialysis and he’s in hospice care,” said Dave Meltzer. “That’s kind of a sign that it’s not looking good.”

Last week, Missy Hyatt tweeted, “Please keep Jim Crockett jr in your thoughts & prayers. Legendary promoter, ran a big mama & pop co, good to the talent, helped produce some of the best tv. Him & Dusty allowed me to live my dream by being on tbs after I bombed in WWE. Thanked him @starrcast in 2018.”

Please keep jim Crockett jr in your thoughts & prayers.legendary promoter,ran a big mama & pop co.,good to the talent, helped produce some of the best tv.him & dusty allowed me to live my dream by being on tbs after I bombed in wwe.thanked him @starrcast in 2018 — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) February 28, 2021

H/T to SEScoops