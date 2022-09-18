WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Duggan recently discussed the circumstances that led to Vince McMahon’s removal from WWE in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.
McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him.
Duggan noted that he thought McMahon would be with WWE until the end of his life.
“Oh, I don’t talk to Vince too much. I never was an office guy. I never went to Bill Watt’s house, I never went over to Fritz’ house, I’ve never been to Vince’s house – I’m not an office guy. The last thing I would want to be was an agent for WWE. I knew Vince really loved the business and who knows what goes on at that level – that’s far removed from me. But it would have to take something like that to get Vince out of office. That guy, he’s like Flair – he is the business, he loves the business, the ring is his whole deal. I think he’d be there to the very end.”