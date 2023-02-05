During a recent AdFreeShows live stream, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, discussed a wide range of topics.

This includes his favorite opponent, which was Ted DiBiase.

“[Ted] DiBiase,” Duggan said. “I wrestled Ted a bunch, all over the place. … When I came into Mid-South, I was still green. I had only been in the business like four years, I didn’t know [anything]. They put me and DiBiase and [Matt] Bourne together as the Rat Pack, and I started to learn the business. And I learned a lot from Ted over the years.” Throughout their careers, Duggan and DiBiase shared the ring well over 100 times, both as opponents and tag team partners.

