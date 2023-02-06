WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was the winner of the first Royal Rumble match in 1988.

Duggan joined AdFreeShows.com for a live watch-along of the match and during it, was asked about going a more of a cartoonish persona.

“I think as my career went on, the character got a little crazier and sillier as it went on, but, folks, you don’t last 40 years in the ring chopping meat,” he said.

Duggan recalled an idea Bobby Heenan came up with for him that he wasn’t crazy about while working in Mid South.

“When I was the ‘King of Wrestling’ I had the cape, the crown, the flag, the board, the thumb, the tongue, the ‘ho,’ cross eyes, and Bobby Heenan’s like, ‘You know, Vince [McMahon], Duggan needs an eagle! We should get Duggan an eagle!'” Duggan said. “I’m like, ‘Bobby, shut up! He’ll get me an eagle as a rib! You know?’ But yeah, the character did change over the years as it evolved.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc