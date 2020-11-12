During an interview with AdFreeNetwork, Jim Herd spoke on his relationship with Ric Flair during their time together in WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

There was a lot of controversy with Ric, he…..I just saw Ric a month ago on some show, what’s the guy’s name, the bald headed guy [Steve Austin] who has a show on now, he interviewed Ric. I looked at Ric’s forehead and I said, ‘They must’ve taken part of his ass and put it on his forehead because all those cuts are gone,’ which is great. Ric was a guy that you couldn’t control out in public and he did a lot of different things that we didn’t agree with, Turner didn’t agree with. Believe me, during all this time, if you didn’t get a pass from Turner, you got no pass at all because he controlled everything through me. I took the lumps when they came and as long as I maintained his dynamic, which was making it rain dollars, he didn’t interfere.

Credit: AdFreeNetwork. H/T Fightful.