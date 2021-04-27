During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jim Johnston spoke on how he had a handshake deal with Vince McMahon and the WWE for most of his career. Here’s what he had to say:

For the first 15 years, maybe longer, Vince and I just had a handshake agreement. I wasn’t an employee. It wasn’t like he didn’t want me as an employee or I didn’t want to be, it’s just we were fine with the way things were. It wasn’t until the company went public, and it was bring on the lawyers. They come in and do risk assessments. They are like this guy can just walk out and work for the NFL tomorrow, that wouldn’t be a good thing. So then I got a contract and became an employee. In my admiration for Vince, I think we would have worked until my last day with a handshake and both be perfectly happy.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.