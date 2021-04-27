During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jim Johnston discussed his process for writing a new theme song. Here’s what he had to say:

I never really got a whole lot of information. If I could see any video, that helped tremendously. Where I start, I want to know a basic tempo and vibe. If it’s a giant guy, it’s going to be a slower theme. The tempo reflects he’s a big guy. The guys that are smaller, you want to reflect the energy. You start there and I just try to find something that resonates. I just start playing stuff and something will make me go that’s it.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.