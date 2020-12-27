During his interview with Kiwi Talks, Jim Johnston spoke on the struggles he had after getting released by the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

There was definitely a sort of a divorce period where, you know. It really is so similar to a divorce in the sense that even if you didn’t want to be there anymore, which I really didn’t, it’s like it’s even if you don’t want to be with this woman anymore, you still end up going through all the usual stuff of sadness, anger, regret. All the whatever it is, 10 or 12 psychological stages.

And I definitely had some of that but it was definitely the music that got me through. and it was really nice as I said earlier to be able to write whatever I wanted, suddenly. It kind of got me back to a much more pure form of remembering how much I loved music just for the music’s sake. Not for ‘What kind of living can I make from this music.’ But just for the enjoyment of writing it, recording it and working on it.