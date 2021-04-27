During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jim Johnston spoke on being doubtful that he will ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here’s what he had to say:

I think if they haven’t already, they’re not going to. It’s one of those pesky things where you don’t want to be petty about it. But it’s like you guys did fire me, but you want me to come back and put me over by doing the Hall of Fame. Would it be an honor? Sure. But at the same time, it would be uncomfortable. There are people there that I don’t want to see and don’t want to shake their hand. But it’s not a big aspect of my life now. But one of the positive things after doing WWE for so long is you get to write whatever you want.

