During his interview with Sportskeeda, Jim Johnston revealed that he isn’t a fan of the current music that the WWE uses. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t do trash talking. But the closest I’ll get to critical is that, absolutely, I want to slap Vince upside the head! The music is so bad. These days it’s just sound effects and noises and stuff. It doesn’t have anything to do with the characters or the storylines anymore. That’s the essence of the business and its currently lost. I don’t get it.

Credit: Sportskeeda.