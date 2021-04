During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jim Johnston revealed that AEW hadn’t contacted him. Here’s what he had to say:

No and it always amazed me from a business angle. If I was in that work room, I would say ‘Vince just fired Jim, this is a way we could really stick it to them. Find that guy and get him in here this afternoon.’ It doesn’t make sense to me.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.