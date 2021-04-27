During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jim Johnston spoke on Baron Corbin’s theme being the last he wrote for the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I wrote quite a few things, but they weren’t being used because I was being politically squashed. It was “End of Days” for Baron Corbin. Which was very apropos, if you look at the lyrics, there’s always something personal to the themes. A lot of the times it’s very personal. Baron’s was purely an epic I’m bringing end of days on you, it’s very biographical. Also I’m talking about the end is coming, I’m bowing out. The big goodbye was my end of days. There’s a lot of stuff in there, anger and disappointment. But that happened a lot. I wrote “No Chance In Hell” when I was really angry with Vince. It was a literal telling of what I saw, you have no chance against this guy. He doesn’t play by the rules.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.