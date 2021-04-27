During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jim Johnston spoke on being disappointed in the current music that both WWE and AEW use. Here’s what he had to say:

I felt a great responsibility, like part of these guy’s careers and successes were in my hand. The music now in WWE and in AEW, I’m sorry if this is mean, it’s all really homogenous and really mediocre and it doesn’t have anything to do with the characters. And I think that’s why there are less big stars. I don’t think that there are no potential big stars on the rosters hiding there. Before Steve Austin was Steve Austin, he was The Ringmaster and there are lots of stories like that. These people need the right storyline, the right costuming and definitely the right music to lift them up.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.