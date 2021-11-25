Legendary pro-wrestling music composter Jim Johnstone recently appeared on the RRBG podcast to discuss former 14-time world champion Triple H, and how much input The Game had on his music during Johnstone’s days in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

On how involved Triple H was in music creation:

“Triple H was very involved because he was a big star, but also even more involved when he became involved with Stephanie and ended up getting married and then became really up the corporate ladder, so, he had an unusual amount of say in his music.”

Says Triple H was always very respectful and let him come up with his own stuff:

“But I would say overall he was, even though he could have been more forward with me, I would say overall he was pretty respectful of my turf and let me come up with stuff. But he had a lot of different themes over the years. He had the Hunter Hearst theme, the harpsichord theme. Then he was a major player of DX for a long time. Then ‘My Time.’”

