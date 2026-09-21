Jim Johnston believes a wrestler’s personal playlist can be the wrong starting point for an entrance theme. On Ropes N Riffs, the former WWE composer explained why he approaches the music as a score for a character and the wider story.

Asked whether the wrestler necessarily knows their character best, Johnston gave a blunt answer:

“Absolutely not.”

He compared the process to a film, arguing that a director and composer need enough distance to understand the entire story and how its characters interact. A song that excites a performer while driving, he said, does not automatically serve that performer’s wrestling career.

Johnston recalled usually receiving character information from Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn rather than working directly with talent. Footage and details about the character helped guide his writing.

His remarks expand on his previous criticism of commercial songs as entrance themes. The central distinction, for Johnston, is between music someone enjoys privately and music that tells an audience who they are watching.

“It’s the right score for that movie. The movie you’re the star of.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ropes N Riffs, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.