Jim Ross says the wrestlers backstage enjoyed hearing him take shots at Vince McMahon during his 1996 WWF heel turn. Ross appreciated their reaction, but he never believed the character and the accompanying fake Razor Ramon and Diesel angle would work with fans.

Ross revisited the Raw promo on Grilling JR after Conrad Thompson asked how the locker room received it. Ross remembered the laughter and the chance to voice grievances, but said that did not change his doubts about the concept.

“They were laughing about it. They were enjoying it. They wished they were in my shoes so they could have taken some shots at the old man. But it still wasn’t going to draw any money. It still wasn’t going to work. … I never gained confidence along this route that it was something that was going to work. I tried to make it work. I tried as hard as I could to do the right promos and the right presentation, but I never could believe in the concept.”

Thompson then brought up the crowd’s reaction when the men introduced as Razor Ramon and Diesel appeared. Their arrival followed Scott Hall and Kevin Nash moving to WCW, and Ross recalled the sinking feeling he had before the reveal.

“I couldn’t get to Hershey soon enough because I wanted to put this behind me. I didn’t know if it was going to suck pond water or if it was going to be well received. But I just never thought that the fans were going to accept the fake Razor and the fake Diesel. I tried to make myself believe it, but I couldn’t. My guts, my instincts are pretty decent as a rule, and this was one of those situations where it just didn’t make any sense.”

Ross said he still committed to playing the heel as well as he could. He distinguished that professional effort from feeling that the role suited him.

“Be brave enough and confident enough in your abilities to make it work, to make it happen, and to be a heel. Heels are guys that people don’t have a lot of time for, and I was trying to create that image. I didn’t like it. Didn’t think it fit me. But I did it as best I could.”

Watch the Grilling JR discussion below.