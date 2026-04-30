Jim Ross is weighing in on Aleister Black’s AEW tenure and future, offering a candid but ultimately supportive assessment.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast (full episode audio embedded below), Jim Ross made it clear that he still sees significant upside in Aleister Black, even amid questions about his past run in All Elite Wrestling.

Ross didn’t hold back when discussing Black’s potential, labeling him a top-tier performer while also praising his wife, Zelina Vega, as part of what he called “two keepers.”

At the same time, the Hall of Famer suggested that stepping away from the spotlight, at least temporarily, could benefit Black moving forward.

“I like Aleister Black,” Ross. “I think he could do himself a favor by simply stepping away for a while. He’s got a 90-day no compete anyway. How much can you improve in 90 days, Aleister? That’s my question to you.”

Ross also addressed reports and perceptions of Black having issues with management in the past, admitting he doesn’t know the specifics but offering some straightforward advice.

“He seems to run afoul of the establishment from time to time and I don’t know why that is,” he continued. “I’m not there to work with him in that regard, so I don’t know why that is, but whatever it is, my advice to him would be to get over it. Don’t be so critical of things. Just be critical of your own work and making it better.”

When Conrad Thompson asked why Black’s AEW run didn’t reach higher levels, Ross suggested mindset may have played a role, pointing to what he believes was a lingering influence from WWE.

“I don’t think he wanted to, Conrad. I don’t think he was happy there. I think he looked at it as a step down. He’s in the minor leagues or some sh*t. But that’s that WWE mentality rubbing off on you, and that’ll happen. It’s unstoppable and it can’t be helped. That’s kind of how I looked at his situation.”

Despite that, Ross reiterated his appreciation for both Black and Vega.

“I like his game a lot and his wife is a hell of a hand. You’ve got two keepers in those two people.”

As for whether Black has damaged his standing with AEW, Ross doesn’t believe the door is closed, but he did acknowledge that time may not be on Black’s side.

Asked if he feels Black has “burned his bridge” with AEW, Ross responded, “No, I do not. But I think that his chances are running out. Trust is a big thing. Reliability. Are you reliable? There is I’m sure a small faction of some in the wrestling business that believe he’s missing something. I don’t disagree with that. But he’s not missing his attire, his look, his work ethic. So whatever his downfalls are, they seem to be stimulated from things outside the bell-to-bell. But I like the guy. I’d hire him in a heartbeat.”

A mixed review, but one that still leaves the door open.