Does All Elite Wrestling need Chris Jericho?

Jim Ross thinks so.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member spoke on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast about the ongoing rumors of Chris Jericho jumping-ship from AEW back to WWE to wrap up his legendary pro wrestling career when his current contract expires.

When asked if he thinks AEW fans would give Chris Jericho a huge pop in reacting to seeing him again if he were to return, ‘Good Ol’ J.R.’ responded by saying, “Oh God, yeah. He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, his quality of work maintains itself. People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman.”

Regarding the rumors of Jericho leaving AEW to return to WWE, Ross said, “I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him. We can use his skill-set. His leadership. I see him countless times talking to some kid in the corner and talking about their character or their presentation. He’s got time for everybody and he’s smart as hell. He’s a student of the game in the true sense of the word. He’s a born coach.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)