“Good Ole’ J.R.” is back where he belongs.

In the loving embrace of the pro wrestling community, as part of the commentary team in All Elite Wrestling.

As seen on Wednesday night, the first episode of AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2026 on January 7 kicked off inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with Mr. “Boomer Sooner” himself, Jim Ross, making his triumphant return to television.

Jim Ross would make his walk down to the ringside area to join Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the call for the duration of the two-hour prime time AEW on TBS and HBO Max program.

During the latest episode of his official podcast, Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member addressed his comeback to the commentary desk on the 1/7 episode of AEW Dynamite.

“Oh, it was great. I had a great time,” Ross said. “My kids were there, a couple of my grandkids were there. So it was good, man. I had a great time. The AEW team welcomed me back. They were glad to see me. Almost as glad as I was to see them.”

Ross continued, “So it was good, man. It was good. Working in Tulsa brings back a lot of memories. That’s where I got my start, in Tulsa, working for ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts and Leroy McGuirk. It was a feel-good moment, quite frankly.”

As the conversation continued, Ross opened up about his thoughts on his performance on the broadcast for the 1/7 AEW Dynamite show.

“I think it took a minute to get settled in,” an honest Ross admitted. “It was good. I didn’t know what to expect, to be honest with you. My natural instincts took over. I had a lot of fun. That was the key thing. That’s the key thing about doing commentary. If you don’t have fun doing it, it’s not going to work for you. So it’s all good, man.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 1/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

MORE JIM ROSS NEWS: D-Von Dudley Reveals Specific Jim Ross Racism Incidents, Claims Even Paul Heyman Called Him Out Over It